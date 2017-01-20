Shane Meadows Directs The New Liam Gallagher Video

A few weeks back Liam Gallagher tweeted something rather cryptic.

Thanking Shane Meadows for his work on a new video, the singer mentioned a trip to Glasgow.

So, what did it all mean? The video for 'Come Back To Me' is online now, and it seems to hold the answer.

Shane Meadows directed the clip, which takes Liam Gallagher back to King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, the venue where Alan McGee famously discovered Oasis.

"It was an honour to work with Shane for this video – he’s one of the best British directors around,” said Liam. “It was great to return to the scene of the crime King Tut’s where it all began and the fans never disappoint.”

Shane Meadows added: “I have only made two official pop promos since I started making films back in 1994. When the chance to make the video for ‘Come Back To Me’ came up, the timing was awful as I was right in the middle of editing my new series. But there’s certain things in life you can’t not do and this baby was one of them as I’m a massive fan of Liam’s and this album is flipping ace.”

“I can honestly say it was one of the best days of my working life. His fans are incredible, the band and his team are a joy to work with and Liam was an absolute gent from beginning to end. I feel very honoured to have been asked and I’m very proud of what we made.”

