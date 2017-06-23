Shallou Explores Fragility On 'You And Me'

Rising Chicago electronic talent Shallou is set to break out.
Debut EP 'All Becomes Okay' has notched up more than 60 million Spotify streams, with the producer's textured, sun-kissed sound winning widespread acclaim.
New single 'You And Me' finds the producer exploring emotional fragility, with his chilled sound matched to a slight twinge of melancholy.
The full visuals are online now - directed by Jordan Taylor Wright, it neatly touches on Shallou's own aesthetic universe.
Tune in now.
