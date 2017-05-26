Sextile Conjure Sunburnt Apocalypse On 'One Of These'

Sextile are a formative part of the Los Angeles underground, a group whose noise-driven approach fuses the more groundbreaking elements of cold wave and post-punk with a deeply modern sense of the visceral.

New album 'Albeit Living' is out on July 14th, with its title being half-inched from a Circle X song.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'One Of These', a feedback-drenched cut that conjures visions of a sunburnt apocalypse.

Cloaking take charge of the camera work and projections, with the Los Angeles three piece cast in a new light.

Tune in now.