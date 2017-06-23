SERENE's 'With You' Is A Real Ripper

SERENE are a furious live proposition.

Currently out on the road with IDLES - themselves no mean live act - the band have a seemingly inexhaustible supply of incredible, ruthless riffs.

Each song feels like a bloodletting, an incredibly intense but ultimately righteous experience, as wild as it is personal.

New single 'With You' is a total ripper, worth comparing to Pissed Jeans in its feral majesty.

We're able to premiere the visuals, and it's an intoxicating product, definitely worth exploring.

Tune in now.

Catch SERENE at London's Finsbury pub tonight (February 23rd).

