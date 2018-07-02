Scuffle's 'Ded Hed' Is A Hallucinatory Journey

Scuffle take inspiration from the world around them.
Trouble is, the world is a pretty confusing place. Woozy, hallucinogenic pop with a DIY twist, the south coast group seem to live in their own bubble.
New single 'Ded Hed' recalls those early King Krule cuts but with a rather more lysergic spin, retaining their rhythmic chassis but letting the sounds spill out and over any barriers.
Scuffle explain: "It’s about your head being dead! It puts a positive outlook on a distinctively bad decision..."
Clipit Studios have helped crafted the visuals, and the offbeat animation is well worth catching.
Tune in now.
Catch Scuffle performing a single release show at Brighton venue the Quadrant on March 23rd.
