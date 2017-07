S4U have shared the twisted video for new single 'Too Much'.

The London project return to Bank Holiday Records for the release, with the duo matching club-ready styles to a broken-hearted vibe.

The rhythmic chassis of 'Too Much' nods towards UKG, but vocally S4U recall neo-soul and the glory years of new jack swing.

The stylish new single gains some Lynchian overtones in the pair's new video, a darkly twisted revenge fantasy with a surreal air.

Tune in now.