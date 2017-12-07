Ride Look Back In 'Catch You Dreaming' Video

Ride have shared the reflective new video for 'Catch You Dreaming'.

One of the finest aspects of the shoegaze band's return is how natural it feels, with Ride slipping back into the more creative aspects of their identity.

New EP ‘Tomorrow’s Shore’ was released earlier today, a four track offering that ably builds on comeback album 'Weather Diaries'.

'Catch You Dreaming' is Ride at their most wistful, and the new video reflects this by casting the band's memories back to their original incarnation.

Old photographs are exhumed, but what rings through most is the unity that currently guides them.

‘Catch You Dreaming’ Director Niall Trask says: “For me the song evoked feelings of human memory, time and travel. So it seemed natural to capture it visually with collage. We incorporated the wave element so familiar in Ride’s art direction, their foundations in Banbury, the energy of a live show, all bound together with a performance scenario."

Tune in now.

Ride play London's ULU tonight (February 16th).

