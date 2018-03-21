Rejjie Snow Explores Identity In 'Egyptian Luvr'

Rejjie Snow has shared the remarkable short film for his track 'Egyptian Luvr'.

The Irish rapper released debut album (proper) 'Dear Annie' earlier in the year, a wonderfully multi-textural experience.

Standout track 'Egyptian Luvr' explores themes of identity in a science-fiction manner, and this is something brought vividly to life in the new video.

Martin C. Pariseau directs the clip, with Rejjie playing a traveller from space who develops a bond with 'Egyptian Luvr' feature artist Aminé.

"In this video I wanted to explore another form," says Rejjie. "Space themes shape the album & Martin the director brought this to life. It felt good to be from another planet for the day."

Tune in now.

Catch Rejjie Snow at the following shows:

April

20 Oxford O2 Academy Oxford

21 Cambridge The Junction

22 Birmingham The O2 Institute

24 Norwich The Waterfront

26 Leeds Stylus

27 Manchester Academy

28 Gateshead The Sage

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.