Rejjie Snow Explores Identity In 'Egyptian Luvr'

Rejjie Snow has shared the remarkable short film for his track 'Egyptian Luvr'.
The Irish rapper released debut album (proper) 'Dear Annie' earlier in the year, a wonderfully multi-textural experience.
Standout track 'Egyptian Luvr' explores themes of identity in a science-fiction manner, and this is something brought vividly to life in the new video.
Martin C. Pariseau directs the clip, with Rejjie playing a traveller from space who develops a bond with 'Egyptian Luvr' feature artist Aminé.
"In this video I wanted to explore another form," says Rejjie. "Space themes shape the album & Martin the director brought this to life. It felt good to be from another planet for the day."
Tune in now.
Catch Rejjie Snow at the following shows:
April
20 Oxford O2 Academy Oxford
21 Cambridge The Junction
22 Birmingham The O2 Institute
24 Norwich The Waterfront
26 Leeds Stylus
27 Manchester Academy
28 Gateshead The Sage
