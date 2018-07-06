Reggae Roast Soundsystem Bring The Fire On 'Murder'

Reggae hub Trojan remains one of bass culture's most totemic imprints.

The mere sight of the label's logo still causes a thrill, which its catalogue - almost peerless, in fact - gains fans on a daily basis through social media and streaming.

Turning 50 years old, the good ship Trojan is set to birth a new imprint for a new era: Trojan Reloaded.

Espousing the same ethos as its parent label, Trojan Reloaded is set to survey bass culture from the Afro-Caribbean diaspora and beyond.

In other words, we're in for some good times. Reggae Roast are the first signing to the label, and 'Murder' is a pointed, digi-flecked skanker.

Charlie P and Brother Culture drop past to toast some warnings, while that warm low-end is just right for all the festivals Reggae Roast will be hitting up this summer.

We've got first spin, so hit 'play' below...

