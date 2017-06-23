Rasharn Powell's 'Pretty Girls' Is Supremely Creative

Rasharn Powell describes his sound as 'dusk and dawn', the composite of two natural, but opposing, elements.

Listening to his music, it's easy to ascertain why; deeply personal yet also highly poetic, it's stark but wonderfully melodic.

A steadfastly independent artist, Rasharn takes control of the video for new single 'Pretty Girls', working alongside co-director Timothy Ogu.

Rasharn explains: "With this visual, I thought it was very important that we capture the emotion I tried to convey within the 'Pretty Girls' song. From the fast cuts to the non-linear narrative to the length of the visual, all encapsulate the emotion behind "the chase". Glorifying the girls within the visual was very important also, showing their beauty as well as shooting from lower angles, showing their dominating stature within society itself and capturing beautiful still moments, accentuated by the lighting."

"This was my first ever directorial role in a music video and it felt amazing to do it alongside my partner, Timothy Ogu. I hope you enjoy what we created and are ready to see more."

Beautifully pieced together, it's a sensual treat, enhancing and complimenting the music while allowing Rasharn's songwriting space to shine.

Timothy Ogu adds: “For this video I truly wanted to experiment with the construct of time, we understood that there is limiting attention span when it comes watching something online. We aimed to create a video that in two minutes can prove intriguing, documents Rasharn fully and serves as a taste of more to come.”

Tune in now.

