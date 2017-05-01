Rascalton's 'Lust' Snaps Hard

Rascalton recently exploded from the rehearsal rooms of Glasgow, a taut, ambitious new guitar group with bags of energy and aggression.

Debut single 'This Is It' was a remarkable statement of intent, a blistering, riff-laden, foot-stompin' monster that captured their precocious live sound.

New cut 'Lust' follows hot on its heels, and it finds Rascalton snapping hard with a boisterous chorus and a tight-knit verse.

Produced by Johnny Madden and Chris Marshall, 'Lust' is out today and Clash is able to share the full video.

Check it out now.