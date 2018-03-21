Rae Morris Goes Home Again For 'Someone Out There'

Rae Morris has always known where home is. Music may have taken her around the globe, but the songwriter loves to return to her roots.

So when Rae Morris got a chance to shoot a video for 'Someone Out There' she knew where to go - her home city of Blackpool.

Working with family and friends, the video for 'Someone Out There' is a warm, loving affair, simple but completely affecting.

Featuring nudity, Morris Dancing, and some Star Trek costumes, it's a funny, heartwarming video.

Rae Morris explains: "This video is full of special moments for me. Playing on the Blackpool Tower Ballroom Wurlitzer after dreaming of it since I was a kid and dancing around the room with my nana are things I'll never forget. 'Someone Out There' is a reminder that no matter who you are or where you are, there is always someone who loves and cares for you."

Watch it now.

Rae Morris' new album 'Someone Out There' is out now - Clash review. Catch her live:

March

21 Birmingham Institute 2

24 Bristol Marble Factory

25 Brighton Concorde 2

28 London Heaven

