Queens Of The Stone Age Get Haunted In Their New Video

Queens Of The Stone Age pair up with Liam Lunch for their hilarious new video.

The two are old buddies, with Liam Lynch having worked with the crunching American rockers on numerous occasions.

'Head Like A Haunted House' is something different, though, a hilarious carnival ride with some spoof special effects.

It matches the cartoonish nature of the song itself, with Josh Homme's fever induced nightmare realm delivered with tongue-in-cheek accuracy.

Watch it now.

Catch Queens Of The Stone Age at Finsbury Park, London on June 30th.

