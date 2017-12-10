PUREST Surge Ahead On 'Waiting For'

PUREST are still young, still forging their own identity.

Yet the early signs are that this group could well become something quite special indeed.

Recently inking a deal with 25th Hour Convenience Store, new single 'Waiting For' drops on October 27th.

A raucous piece of noise rock that doesn't hold back, it recalls everyone from Ride to Swervedriver in its evocation of unhinged shoegaze.

Clash has first dibs on the video, and you can check it out below.

Catch PUREST at the following shows:

November

8 Manchester Jimmy’s

11 London The Monarch

25 Sheffield Cafe Totem

