Punk Legends The Lurkers Give 'Shadow' A New Video

The Lurkers are one of the most important groups to emerge from the punk era.

Formed in West London in 1976, they link punk's first wave to its more aggressive second, a street-edged take on punk's fury that spoke eloquently to working class kids across the land.

Becoming the first band to be signed to Beggar's Banquet, The Lurkers arguably kicked off one of the most important stories in British independent music.

The band have trawled through the archives, with a new 5-CD box set landing in record shops earlier today (July 28th).

As if that wasn't enough, The Lurkers have re-visited that debut single 'Shadow' to give it a brand spanking new video.

Musically, it's a no frills affair - fusing the Ramones' debut album with New York Dolls, and the bootboy side of glam, it's blessed with a terrace anthem chorus and some crunching power chords.

Pete Stride from The Lurkers described it as; "a slightly deranged lyric video…and that’s just fine.”

Tune in now.