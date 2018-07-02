Psychic Markers Get Snazzy In 'Fields Of Abstraction'

London outfit Psychic Markers have shared the video for new cut 'Fields Of Abstraction'.

The band's new album arrives this Friday (February 23rd) via Bella Union, and it veers from 50s doo wop to Krautrock abstraction and a neat line in devoutly English psych-pop.

New cut 'Fields Of Abstraction' is an off kilter indie gem, with its hard-earned melodic nous coupled to a willingness to step outside the rules.

The video is a neat off-beat performance clip, Psychic Markers performing against a lush background and some cool foliage.

Tune in now.

Catch Psychic Markers playing an album launch at London's Victora on March 8th.

