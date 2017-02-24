PRESSYES Share Stylish 'Touch The Sky' Video

Vienna-based musician René Mühlberger has toured with many different bands, embarked on a series of different projects.

PRESSYES, though, is the closest we have come to finding out his true self. Fusing disparate genres - pop, hip-hop, psychedelia - it somehow resolves itself into a deliciously melodic mess.

New single 'Tough The Sky' is a case in point. A mosaic of genre and influence, it feels like this big, bombastic, and incredibly weird crossover prog-pop cuts from the mid 70s.

He explains: "'Touch The Sky' played a very strong role in defining the overall sound for PRESSYES. It started off as a very simple acoustic psychedelic tune two years ago - and suddenly turned into a groovy hip-hop influenced track after making up my vintage Ludwig drum set and boosting it through an old cassette tape machine. The lyrics for the song were never really written - they were just improvised while singing the first take. And that's what the song is all about: letting the mind breathe instead of over-thinking".

The video is stylish as hell, and definitely worth a watch. Tune in now.