Premiere: Wulfman Fury - 'Draw The Line'

Sheffield is a city that is never far from our mind.

The Northern metropolis seems to spew out new groups on a weekly basis, often re-writing the rules in the process.

Wulfman Fury are a freshly minted five-piece, releasing their debut single earlier in the year.

The band's ferocious, unrelenting energy is driven forth by George Moran, frontman of Wulfman Fury and session guru extraordinaire.

New single 'Draw The Line' is an anthem-in-waiting, blessed with that crisp, punching chorus and a general feeling of sheer anarchy.

Catch Wulfman Fury at the following shows:

November

25 Sheffield Washington

December

16 Sheffield Yellow Arch

