Premiere: Woodie Smalls - 'Tokyo Drift'

Belgian hip-hop artist Woodie Smalls has always had a thirst for the unknown.

Releasing a full album and a mixtape, he was eager for his next challenge, and wanted to pull down a few barriers in the process.

Woodie hooked up with the Aloft Hotel in Brussels to open a temporary studio in the opening days of May, using the talents of guests both known and unknown.

The full project will see the light of day shortly, with Clash able to premiere new cut 'Tokyo Drift'.

K1D hops on the beat, and the chemistry between the two allows Woodie Smalls to open up to a fresh level.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Stig De Block