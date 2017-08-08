Premiere: Willie Breeding - 'Goodbye To All Of That'

Earlier this year Clash premiered a track by the Stateside artist Willie Breeding.

'Goodbye To All That' was curiously affecting, and we described it as "curiously off kilter Americana with an indie rock flourish..." - something we'd stand behind now.

New album 'Big Sky' arrives later in the summer, so we're glad to be able to share the full visuals for 'Goodbye To All That Before Anyone Else'.

"The song is about falling in love in a rapidly changing city," he explains. "Kind of a bittersweet love song. Also, recognition of that fact that New York has many excellent dogs."

Casey Pierce directs the video, and it's a lovely, endearing watch, before disintegrating into bright distorted colours and hallucinogenic confusion.

Tune in below.

