Premiere: WIINSTON - 'Lala'

Danish duo WIINSTON want to bite the hand that feeds them.

The pair make seductive, forward-thinking R&B, a pop rhapsody that spills over into extra-sensory realms.

New song 'Lala' is informed by the mythology of Los Angeles, but it's also a scathing take on the ego that fuels the entertainment industry.

The video makes this explicit. Alex Hogh Andersen (Ivar The Boneless from the HBO's Vikings) turns in a skin-crawling performance as an L.A. talk show host, a vivid example of ego gone wild.

It's a fun watch, too; bitingly satirical, it's the perfect foil for WIINSTON's divine songwriting.

Tune in now.

