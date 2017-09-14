Premiere: When 'Airy Met Fairy - 'When I'm Old'

Nordic duo When 'Airy Met Fairy craft brooding, melancholic pop music.

A finely balanced partnership, the pair move from exquisite digital production through to gossamer, heart-rending vocals.

New single 'When I'm Old' is stripped down but highly effective, the probing melodies exploring the ageing process, and a gentle lust for life.

Singer Thorunn explains: "Nowadays, the healing power of music is too often underestimated, so we looked for an energy that could carry us away."

"Our society neglects the old and everybody seems to forget that no matter how old we are, we all just want to be loved," Thorunn continues. "'When I'm Old' is precisely about that."

Tune in now.

