Premiere: Warm Brew ft. Dom Kennedy - 'Full Effect'

Warm Brew are taking that classic West Coast sound out for a spin and returning it in a fresh state.

The trio are smashing summer, with their every move seeming to take fans by surprise.

'Full Effect' is an absolute jewel, a laid back cut that brings the melody while still bumping the groove.

Dom Kennedy leaps on top, with Warm Brew explaining: “First time we played it for Dom, he was instantly trying to hop on it, and of course, we were down. It’s always dope creating with somebody who's helped you progress to where you are in your career. The record just gives you this smooth throwback feeling in a fresh and present way.”

Serk adds: “The song is on some player shit. The song is a vibe. It's an ode to generations past present and future and it reminds me of something my uncle would've showed me so I want to show my nephew.”

GoodBoyShady directs the visuals, and they're every bit as slick as the music.

Dive in below.