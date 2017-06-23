Premiere: Until The Ribbon Breaks - 'Push Pull'

Until The Ribbon Breaks have released albums in the past, but never like this.

The duo - Pete Lawrie Winfield and Elliot Wall - have decided to lay bare their feelings, fusing breakdown and recovery into one document.

Self-titled, it was released a few hours ago, and already fans have been shocked at just how personal, how brave the songwriting can be.

Standout track 'Push Pull' is a mission statement of sorts, emerging from a real turning in the life of Pete Lawrie Winfield.

He explains:

"A part of my recovery that I have been thus far reticent to talk about (for fear of sounding a little new age) was an incredibly profound experience with the Amazonian hallucinogenic medicine Ayahuasca. I won’t go into the details, but, for me it was a real turning point and a chance to see life from another perspective. A glimpse into something, somewhere else."

"'Push Pull' was written directly afterwards. I wanted to write down immediately some of the words and the messages that seemed to kaleidoscope through my mind. 'There is a better life in the bark of the bodhi tree, I’ve seen it, I’ve seen it...'"

We're able to premiere the full visuals, matching classic Hollywood glamour to something more personal.

