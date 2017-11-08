Premiere: TV ME - 'Space Geno'

Thomas McConnell spent last year as Tom Low, releasing his inventive EP 'Phone' on Deltasonic.
The material was recorded entirely on his iPhone, a mark of the technical ingenuity the songwriter tends to employ.
Now utilising the name TV ME, the composer has broadened his palette while still retaining a child-like sense of wonder.
New track 'Space Geno' is cosmic pop that gleams with energy, all oddball melodies and whimsical texture.
The video is a real trip, too. Packed with colour, you can check it out below.
