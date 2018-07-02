Premiere: Trummor & Orgel - 'Imaginary Friends'

Staffan and Anders Ljunggren started making music together back in 2003, and have become cult properties in Scandinavia.

Using the name Trummor & Orgel the pair have completed numerous soundtrack projects, as well as collaborating with Ebbot Lundberg (The Soundtrack of Our Lives), Magnus Carlson (Weeping Willows) and Peter Morén (Peter, Bjorn and John) amongst others.

'Imaginary Friends' is a cute-as-hell 60s stomper, an organ-led delight that recalls everything from Booker T & The MGs to vintage library music.

Backed by some endearingly innocent visuals, you can check out 'Imaginary Friends' below.

