Premiere: TOUTS - 'Bombscare'

It's less of a release, more of an uprising.

TOUTS are back, with seismic new indie-punk EP 'Lit' set to arrive via Hometown Records on November 10th.

New cut 'Bombscare' leads the way. Fast and most definitely furious, it's a socially aware piece of guitar thrash, taking aim at corrupt establishments on both sides of the pond.

Of the single, lead singer Matthew Crossan says:

“The song was written around the time when the news was covering the injustice in America, when Keith Scott was ‘shot down in Charlotte’ for no apparent reason.The song is also about the on-going refugee crisis, it's morally important for people to help people, and you never know when you yourself may need help.”

Clash has first play of the full video, and it's a searingly powerful watch.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.