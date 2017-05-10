Premiere: Totally Mild - 'Today Tonight'

Totally Mild write songs to pass the time.

Led by Elizabeth Mitchell, the Australian quartet match off kilter guitars to some striking melodies, and fascinating lyricism.

New album 'Her' arrives next year, and it promises a series of vignettes that detail everyday life in a wry yet revealing fashion.

Take new cut 'Today Tonight'. Written when Elizabeth had nothing else to do, it's a song about watching the world pass by...

She explains: "Written during a long period of unemployment, Today Tonight is quite literally me passing the days waiting for my girlfriend to come home from work. Sinking into the kind of depression that comes from doing nothing when you have the time to do whatever you want, the guilt of unproductivity. The house becomes a trap, you’re not interesting enough to leave it anyway."

Clash is able to air the full Tobias Willis directed video, with Elizabeth saying it "plays on the theme of faded glamour and isolation, drawing inspiration from films like Sunset Boulevard and A Woman Under the Influence."

Director Tobias Willis adds: "After hearing the track and the initial concepts from the band I was thrilled when I was approached to make the video. I really enjoy any opportunity to incorporate that classic Hollywood cinema aesthetic into my work, films from that era are some of my favourites."

Tune in now.

Catch Totally Mild at the following shows:

November

3 Melbourne Northcote Social Club

17 Sydney Oxford Arts Factory

