Premiere: Tom Lumley - 'Running From Our Lives'

Tom Lumley supported The Sherlocks and The Hunna last month, a breakneck tour that saw the songwriter pushed to the brink.

Yet, somehow, he pulled it off. Going out onstage each night, he seemed to electrify the audience with his simple stage manner and honest, endearing songwriting.

Debut EP 'Dream City' is out now, and it's beginning to connect, with streams ratcheting up further each day.

Early fan favourite 'Running From our Lives' has now received full video treatment, and it's a neat introduction to those new to Tom's charms.

Softly beguiling, this is a newcomer that brims with confidence. Tune in now.