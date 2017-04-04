Premiere: The Travelling Band - 'Mopping Forwards'

The Travelling Band are cult heroes, a band who take the quintessential sound of Americana and retool for British ears.

Fusing The Byrds arpeggios with the harmonies of Wilco, the band's resolute stance has earned them critical acclaim and a dogged following.

The group will go on their travels once more (hoho!) for a full UK tour, including last night's show at London's Borderline, a venue steeped in history.

A few weeks ago, though, their focus was elsewhere; singer Jo Dudderidge met with director Luke Treadway to discuss video options.

The Autumnal hymn 'Mopping Forwards' has been turned into a short film, one that features Nicholas Pinnock embarking on a dream-like wander around Covent Garden.

The catch? It rolls backwards...

"It's an idea that came to me in my sleep,” says Treadaway. "I've always loved long-take music videos shot in reverse - Spike Jonze, Michel Gondry, Ian Brown's F.E.A.R. - and as the song’s called Mopping Forwards it felt like a perfect contrast to the title.”

Tune in now.

Catch The Travelling Band at the following shows:

November

22 Witney Fat Lil’s

23 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

25 Leeds High & Lonesome Festival

