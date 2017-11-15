Premiere: The Town Heroes - 'Only One'

There's a big ol' ocean between Canada and Europe, which perhaps explains why so many Canadian groups struggle to make it over.

There's a wealth of talent in that country we have yet to explore, with each city boasting its own highly intricate, totally unique scene.

The Town Heroes are acclaimed in their native Canada, but have yet to make a huge impression in the UK.

New album ‘Everything (will be fine when we get to where we think we’re going)’ might help change that, with their rich songwriting reaching fresh levels.

We're able to share new song 'Only One' and it's a tender, widescreen return, with a defiantly personal edge.

The band explain: “This is a song about finding something you need in your life and not letting go of it. Sometimes it takes a while to recognize the things that make us better people, but when we do see them, we have to make sure to latch on...”

Tune in now.

