Premiere: The Sea Atlas - 'Ripped Jeans'

The Sea Atlas is a project thrown to the elements, conjured from the ether in one of Scotland's most formidable outcrops.

Calum Buchanan skippers boats on the west of Scotland, where the Atlantic mingles with the Highlands.

A crofter, he combines these activities - hard work, no doubt - with songwriting, allowing the two to refresh one another.

Startling music rich in heritage and language, The Sea Atlas will release a new EP later this year, as well as completing a clutch of tour dates.

We're able to share new song 'Ripped Jeans', music completed as the winds battered his fragile home, a means of reflecting and escaping the hardiness of his existence.

Catch The Sea Atlas at the following shows:

April

19 Aberdeen Cellar 35

20 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

21 Glasgow Hug and Pint

July

21 Stornoway Heb Celt Festival

