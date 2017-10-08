Premiere: The Philistines Jr. - 'NYC'

The Philistines Jr. first united brothers Peter and Tarquin Katis over 25 years ago.

The project has been on and off since then, with Peter Katis taking time out to focus on his successful production career.

Recently re-uniting, The Philistines Jr. recorded a dank, codeine-fuelled version of Interpol's 'NYC'.

A stark hymn to the dark glamour of New York, it was given a fresh innocence by handing vocal duties to Tarquin's own children.

Clash premiered the track, and we're delighted to follow this up by unveiling the visuals. A lo-fi, intimate walk around New York, you can tune in below.

