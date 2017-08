The New Faith have completed work on debut album 'Me On You', a record due for release on October 6th.

The project follows a series of one off singles, each imbued with a stylish melancholy, reminiscent of Morrissey or even Bryan Ferry.

New single 'Fritter' Away' is drawn from the upcoming record, and it's set to drop on September 1st.

Literate, engrossing songwriting, the track comes equipped with some brand new visuals, and we're pleased to drop them first.

Check it out now.