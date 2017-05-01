Premiere: The New Coast - 'Home'

Each step from The New Coast takes them closer to where they want to be.

The East London duo are chasing their pop dreams, using indie songcraft as a means to get there.

New single 'Home' is a wonderful return, lyrically pointed and melodically refined, continually seeking out fresh ideas in the process.

We've got first play of the video, and it's a real treat. The New Coast tell Clash:

“We wanted the visualette to really feel like the words. I think when you're walking in a busy city, it can be quite a searching, personal moment. Because even though there are hundreds of people passing, you don't know any of the faces. That's the vibe we wanted to create… the loss of identity when someone has a hold over you & the feeling of losing control, be that for a good or bad reason.”

Tune in now.

Catch The New Coast at the following shows:

November

28 Kingston-upon-Hull The Polar Bear

29 Brighton The Green Door Store w/ Sweetmates & Miles Goddall

30 London Thousand Island

December

2 Manchester The Castle Hotel

