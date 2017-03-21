Premiere: The National Jazz Trio Of Scotland - 'Tinnitus Lullaby'

When Bill Wells decided to form The National Jazz Trio Of Scotland he did so with his tongue firmly in his cheek.

Neither a trio nor really a jazz group, the ensemble has expanded and shrank as he saw fit, moving from project to project in the process.

New album 'Standards Vol. IV' arrives on April 13th and it presents another iteration of the Caledonian ensemble, focussing on new moods, hues, and palettes.

We're able to share 'Tinnitus Lullaby' and it's a beautifully simple return, a hushed, child-like ode to the coming of sleep.

The animated visuals are a neat counterpoint to the lyrical themes, crafting something timeless in the process.

Tune in now.

