Premiere: The Kut - 'Mind Games'

The Kut have the world at their feet.

Catching the band live you're struck by how confident they are, three young women working in tandem to pursue a unique pop vision.

Recently signing with Cargo, The Kut are set to release new album 'Valley Of Thorns' later in the year following frenetic studio sessions.

All the signs are that their hard work is about to pay off, with The Kut using PledgeMusic to let fans work with them every step of the way.

New single 'Mind Games' leads the way, and it finds the three-piece blazing a trail for others to follow.

Glamorous rock 'n' roll with a punk edge, The Kut couldn't care less about other peoples' opinions and that's precisely what makes them so exciting.

Tune in now.

