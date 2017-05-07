Premiere: The Golden Age Of TV - 'Dust'

The Golden Age Of TV seem to exist in their own world.

A mixed up confusion of guitar riffs, yelping vocals, and off kilter lyricism, the band don't particularly care for passing trends.

Bea Fletcher casts a spell on new cut 'Dust', a song that feels like a gleeful riposte to relationship mistakes of the past.

Clash is able to premiere the video, and it's a straight performance clip that goes awry...

Bass player Andrew elaborates:

"I don't know where to begin with this video. I'd managed to sell my kidney, and we suddenly had so much money that we just didn't know what to do with ourselves. ANYTHING was possible and it was a little intimidating. It all went to Josh's (drummer) head... he started spouting off all these mad ideas - Dwayne Johnson playing the role of Ryan (guitarist), there was a 'CGI' Bea (vocalist), and we even managed to bag James Earl Jones to voice the Bengal Tiger we brought in."

"There was so much going on, too many ideas getting thrown about, but with the budget we had there was no stopping us."

Watch it now: