The Ghibertins hail from Milan, one of the fashion world's real hubs.

It's not surprise, then, to find that the folk-rock group's music has a wonderfully stylish edge.

Concise, adult songwriting with a literate flair, the band will release new album 'The Less I Know The Better' later this year.

Clash is able to unveil the title cut, alongside a striking video, and it's quite the alluring introduction.

Tune in now.