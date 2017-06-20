Premiere: The Fedz - 'Urban Tales'

The Fedz could only come from London.

A tumbling collective that draw on everything from hip-hop to soul to pop and R&B, the group's standpoint is hewn from the city walls.

Tipped by 1Xtra and spending summer smashing through festivals across the land, The Fedz have stopped just long enough to release a new single.

'Urban Tales' is a gritty return, a slice of everyday life that refuses to sugar-coat the truth while also acknowledging the warm, empathetic aspects that keep us moving forwards.

Rugged beats with a slightly soulful edge, 'Urban Tales' has received the full video treatment and it's set to air first on Clash.

