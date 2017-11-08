Premiere: The Cadillac Three - 'American Slang'

The Cadillac Three never stop moving.

Almost continually on the road, the band's 2016 album 'Bury Me In My Boots' was released last summer and sparked an international tour.

But they weren't about to stop there. New album 'Legacy' follows hot on its heels, with Big Machine set to usher these hard-livin' country rock hymns into the world on August 25th.

The band explain: "We started the ‘Legacy’ album the day ‘Bury Me In My Boots’ came out last August because there were some songs we were excited about and we wanted to jump in the studio and do what we do live for a minute – to see what would happen. We didn't really tell anyone what was up and by the end of the year we had cut the whole album and produced it ourselves. We can't wait for everyone to hear what we've been up to in between all the shows the last year and a half!"

The trio are able to share new cut 'American Slang', a new anthem that comes equipped with some dreamy, eye-catching visuals.

Featuring timelapse footage, retro TV fuzz and more, you can check it out below.

Catch The Cadillac Three at the following shows:

November

9 Belfast Mandela Hall

12 Cardiff Y Plas

13 Nottingham Rock City

14 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

15 Norwich UEA

17 Birmingham O2 Academy

18 Manchester O2 Academy

19 Newcastle O2 Academy

20 Glasgow O2 ABC