Premiere: The By Gods - 'Rat In My House'

The By Gods are based in Nashville, one of the real creative hubs of the southern United States.

But it wasn't always this way. Singer George Pauley grew up in a small mill town, an environment he found stifling, one that pushed him to use music as a means of escape.

Forming The By Gods along the way, the singer aimed to rebel against a place where "all that mattered was high school football and church. It was, and it still is, a God fearing town".

New album 'Move On' drops on October 20th, with The By Gods sharing new cut 'Rat In My House'.

It's a song that takes the band full circle, to the small towns they emerged from and the underground rock music they used as a vessel for their frustrations.

"Living in a small town growing up, my friends and I always wanted to get out," say front man George Pauley of the new single. "Most of us made it, but we still have to go back several times each year to see parents, attend funerals, parties, etc. It’s like a Black Hole, the draw it has and how it pulls people back after they move away."

New song 'Rat In My House' "is mainly about being stuck in a small town death trap. It’s like a maze you can’t find your way out of. It's the same of all small towns, once you're entrenched, you can't see past the bubble and the small town becomes the centre of your universe. Some people prefer that I suppose."

Tune in now.