Premiere: The Black Delta Movement - 'Butterfly'

The Black Delta Movement hail from Hull, a post-industrial area busy transforming into a creative hub.

The group marry both sides of the city, with their wild brown acid psychedelia staring intently at the future.

With a string of vital releases under their belt and 6Music approval, The Black Delta Movement will release debut album 'Preservation' on August 3rd.

The end of one chapter and the beginning of another, new song 'Butterfly' seems to act as a bridge between the band's fetid origins and their beatific future.

There's a slight baggy sway to the rhythm, while the song rises and falls like a long, slow easy breath.

The visuals pick up on this, expanding outwards to detail The Black Delta Movement's swirling universe.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Black Delta Movement click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.