Premiere: The Americans - 'The Right Stuff'

There aren't many people that Jack White will doff his cap to.

But The Americans definitely earn his respect. The guitarist presents new documentary series American Epic, and the group take a starring role due to their knowledge and enthusiasm for early American music.

Experts in 1920s recording techniques, The Americans combine this with something that can't be learned - a real, lasting sense of soul.

New album 'I'll Be Yours' arrives on July 7th, and it matches an awareness of songwriting's roots with a few ideas on where it could head to.

New cut 'The Right Stuff' leads the way, with Clash able to premiere the full video.

Engrossing, stirring musicality, you can check it out below.