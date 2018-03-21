Premiere: Thanks Brother - 'We Are Different'

When Irish songwriters Róisín O and John Broe first got together they didn't know what to expect.

Initially writing material for a Róisín O solo project, the studio sessions were so productive they knew that they had to continue.

So Thanks Brother came into being. A new project from two experienced artists, debut single 'We Are Different' has already made a deep impression on their native Ireland.

A song that celebrates the rights of the marginalised, it was laid down at Beech Park Studios, Dublin in a whirlwind of activity.

Out now, we've got first play of the video and it's a cracker - tune in below...

