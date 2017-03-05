Premiere: Tara Clerkin - 'Hello Theme'

Bristol tends to be a city that plays by its own rules.

A city that thrives on independence, it's a place where musical styles tend to gestate and evolve in weird, uncanny ways.

Tara Clerkin is based in Bristol, and she has a unique take on the intersections between psychedelia and pop.

Debut album 'Hello' is out now, and it's packed with off piste gems, with moments of unusual yet striking melody.

Clash is able to premiere the video for 'Hello Theme', and it's laced with the same home-made thrills that dominate her music.

Tune in now.