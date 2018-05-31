Premiere: Synapson - 'Souba' (ft. Lass)

The numbers alone are staggering.

Synapson's previous album ‘Convergence’ sold 150,000 copies, generated 100 million streams, and prompted an 80 date sold out world tour.

Follow up ‘Super 8’ has a tough act to follow, and the album drops on June 22nd via Parlophone.

New single 'Souba' leads the way, with that crisp Gallic style matched against a subtle latin element in the percussion.

Lass guests, adding some sugar to the pair's muscular production, applying some nuance to their emphatic style.

We've got first dibs on the video and it's a must-see for fans - tune in now.

Catch Synapson playing a DJ set at London's McQueen Club on July 20th.

