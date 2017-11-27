Premiere: Syn Cole ft. kirstin - 'Got The Feeling'

Sometimes collaborations just feel entirely natural, the sound of two artists utterly at ease.

This is one such occasion. Estonian producer Syn Cole has an international reputation, with his blistering sound racing out of the underground.

Recent instrumental release 'Feel Good' was a phenomenal success, racking up millions of plays online - yet the producer still felt it was lacking somehow.

Enter kirstin™. Real name Kirstin Maldonado, she worked with Pentatonix, selling more than six million albums in the United States alone before going solo.

'Got The Feeling' is much more than re-visiting a prior release, it feels like a total overhaul, truly a new track in every sense.

We're able to host it, and you can check out 'Got The Feeling' below.

