Premiere: SYML - 'Body'

Brian Fennell is now solo, but previously worked as a member of acclaimed indie rock project Barcelona.

It's no wonder, then, that his songwriting is dominated by a sense of dislocation, by an everyday alienation that renders his surroundings with a beatific glow.

Using the moniker SYML he's able to bring these ideas into focus, and the results are often quite magical.

New song 'Body' has a quiet intensity, the fluttering piano notes nailing those intoxicating vocals. He explains:

"'Body' is a desperate awakening to the reality that we all have internal battles. It’s about what we do with that realization. Either we continue to stay in that battle, or we let it go for something, or someone, better.”

We're able to share the futuristic video, and it has a slight Black Mirror feel, except its dystopian feel is rather lighter. Tune in now.

