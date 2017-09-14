Premiere: Suzie Stapleton - 'Yesterday's Town'

Suzie Stapleton has taken her music halfway round the world.
Raised in Australia, the songwriter is currently based in London, a city whose creative community seems to have engaged with her talent.
New single 'Yesterday's Town' finds Suzie teaming up with bassist Gavin Jay (Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind/Jim Jones Revue) and drummer Ian White (Gallon Drunk).
Stark, black-shrouded songwriting, the slight gothic feeling helps sharp Suzie Stapleton's blunt lyrical flair.
Clash is able to premiere the stylish, monochrome visuals - tune in now.
Catch Suzie Stapleton at her single launch in London's Old Blue Last on November 8th.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.