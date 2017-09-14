Premiere: Suzie Stapleton - 'Yesterday's Town'

Suzie Stapleton has taken her music halfway round the world.

Raised in Australia, the songwriter is currently based in London, a city whose creative community seems to have engaged with her talent.

New single 'Yesterday's Town' finds Suzie teaming up with bassist Gavin Jay (Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind/Jim Jones Revue) and drummer Ian White (Gallon Drunk).

Stark, black-shrouded songwriting, the slight gothic feeling helps sharp Suzie Stapleton's blunt lyrical flair.

Clash is able to premiere the stylish, monochrome visuals - tune in now.

Catch Suzie Stapleton at her single launch in London's Old Blue Last on November 8th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.